The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Daniel Harris keeps improving

Harris steps up

Georgia had plenty of issues in the secondary against Ole Miss two weeks ago. Thanks to Daniel Harris this past week, Georgia's defensive backfield had a much better outing in the program's 31-17 win over Tennessee.

Harris received a 76.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in the win, with his teammates taking notice of his performance.

“He did a real good job against Tennessee,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “But you know, I've been seeing him day by day in practice, and he’s just becoming a better player. He’s getting better every day. You can see his development, so yeah, I’m really proud of him.”

Harris entered the game after Julian Humphrey committed a pass interference penalty early. Harris then played the final 67 snaps of the game and excelled in doing so.

“He's played significantly more in recent weeks because he's practiced better. I thought his practice habits really began to change after Texas during that off week,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought he stepped it up and had really good practices. His playing time has increased since then.”

'It's nothing against Georgia'

After defeating Tennessee, which was a top-10 team entering Saturday, Georgia moved into the College Football Playoff as it currently stands as the No. 11 seed. That has most certainly raised some eyebrows, considering Georgia now boasts wins over No. 3 Texas and No. 11 Tennessee, with its two losses coming against No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, undefeated Indiana is ranked fifth but without a win over any team presently ranked in the top 25. While No. 1 Oregon is unbeaten, and No. 2 Ohio State's lone loss came to Oregon and No. 4 Penn State's only defeat came to Ohio State, their schedules aren't as strong as the Bulldogs, which boast the nation's top-ranked strength of schedule.

However, it doesn't appear the weight of strength of schedule matters too much in the present time.

“Well, obviously Georgia has a very good win at Texas, but as the committee analyzed the body of work of Texas versus where Georgia is at present with two losses, even to top-25 teams, we came out that Texas was still a very strong team deserving of a 3 seed. They have a top-5 defense. Quinn Ewers is leading one of the top passing offenses in the country,” said CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel, who is also the athletics director at Michigan. “We just looked at them and thought … and came out, I should say, with them at 3. It's nothing against Georgia. Georgia is a great team, but they did struggle against Ole Miss but had a great win this past week against Tennessee. We will continue to monitor both teams and see how it goes in the next few weeks.”

