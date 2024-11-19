Bulldogs roll to 5-0

With a big weekend upcoming against Marquette and St. John’s, Tuesday night’s game against Alabama A&M was one final opportunity for Georgia to fine-tune its game before stepping up in competition.

Overall, the Bulldogs liked what they saw after rolling to a 93-45 win, improving to 5-0.

“We’re just kind of focused on ourselves and growing every game, so we just kind of look on how we executed and what we can do to get better,” sophomore guard Blue Cain said. “I think we did a good job. Like last year, we struggled to really close teams out, and I thought we came out and did that. That was Coach (Mike) White's big point at halftime was just to finish the game, and I thought we did a good job of that.”

Indeed.

After jumping out to a 45-25 halftime lead, Georgia outscored Alabama A&M 47-20 to post its biggest margin of victory since a 60-point 97-37 win over Southern University in 2006.

“We didn't find a great offensive rhythm. We happened to be bigger and longer, of course, and our offensive rebounding talent took over in the paint,” White said. “I thought we did a really good job of drawing fouls, fighting through contact. It was a really physical game, of course. And then I thought, for the most part, did a pretty good job defensively. I loved the way that we finished the right way by getting some stops, especially down the stretch in the last four minutes. We had guys out there who didn't get a ton of opportunity that finished on a 9-0 run if I'm not mistaken. I loved the unselfishness.”

Georgia was able to spread the wealth.

All but one player scored for the Bulldogs, led by Asa Newell with 17, Silas Demary Jr. with 15, Tyrin Lawrence with 12, and Somto Cyril with a season-high 11.

Cyril also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three of Georgia’s seven shots in 21:45 of playing time.

“Sonto's getting really good, really, really good,” Newell said. “He brings it every day in practice, and it's showing out there on the floor tonight.”

Georgia returns to action this weekend when the Bulldogs travel to the Bahamas to take on Marquette this Saturday, before playing St. John’s Sunday afternoon.

