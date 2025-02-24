Preview: No. 3 Florida at Georgia

With the regular season drawing to a close, head coach Mike White is hoping some small victories on the court will turn into some actual wins on the court.

Time is running out.

Losers of four straight and five of their last six, Georgia has just four regular season games remaining before the SEC Tournament in Nashville. While the door to the postseason isn’t entirely closed, what hopes the Bulldogs may have are clinging by the thinnest of threads.

Although White has never been one to focus big picture with his team, it’s obvious the team needs some positive outcomes in the next four games against Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt to have any smidgen of a chance.

Tip-off Tuesday against the Gators is at 7 p.m.

“One of the things we talk a lot about in our program is not getting too high over wins and not too low over losses and keeping it all in perspective,” White said after his team’s 82-70 loss to Auburn. "I'm not sitting here celebrating the fact that we lost, but we played better than we did on Saturday (against Missouri). We just did.”

Still, against a team as elite offensively as Auburn, it wasn’t enough.

“If we continue to play like that down the stretch of the season, I've got faith that we got some more wins in us,” said White, whose team has a lot to improve on after being boat raced by Florida 89-59 on Jan. 25.

For those keeping track, the Gators will represent Georgia’s 14th Top 25 opponent during the 28th contest of the season. The outing against Florida will be Georgia’s 15th since 2025 began.

It will be the Bulldogs’ eighth contest versus Top 10 competition, with five of those being on the road. All of the aforementioned numbers – 14 games against ranked competition, eight versus Top 10 teams, and five road trips to Top 10 foes – are the most of any team in the nation.

“We have a lot of the things we've got to do well to be within striking distance down the stretch. I thought our guys did a really good job of that. Our approach, our focus,” White said. “At the end of the day, again, I have faith that we have more wins in us if we play well and practice well. We're going to do that. These guys continue to work.”