Preview: No. 3 Florida at Georgia

WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET
RECORDS: Georgia – 16-11, 4-10; Florida - 24-3, 11-3
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Pat Bradley); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The Game
With the regular season drawing to a close, head coach Mike White is hoping some small victories on the court will turn into some actual wins on the court.
Time is running out.
Losers of four straight and five of their last six, Georgia has just four regular season games remaining before the SEC Tournament in Nashville. While the door to the postseason isn’t entirely closed, what hopes the Bulldogs may have are clinging by the thinnest of threads.
Although White has never been one to focus big picture with his team, it’s obvious the team needs some positive outcomes in the next four games against Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt to have any smidgen of a chance.
Tip-off Tuesday against the Gators is at 7 p.m.
“One of the things we talk a lot about in our program is not getting too high over wins and not too low over losses and keeping it all in perspective,” White said after his team’s 82-70 loss to Auburn. "I'm not sitting here celebrating the fact that we lost, but we played better than we did on Saturday (against Missouri). We just did.”
Still, against a team as elite offensively as Auburn, it wasn’t enough.
“If we continue to play like that down the stretch of the season, I've got faith that we got some more wins in us,” said White, whose team has a lot to improve on after being boat raced by Florida 89-59 on Jan. 25.
For those keeping track, the Gators will represent Georgia’s 14th Top 25 opponent during the 28th contest of the season. The outing against Florida will be Georgia’s 15th since 2025 began.
It will be the Bulldogs’ eighth contest versus Top 10 competition, with five of those being on the road. All of the aforementioned numbers – 14 games against ranked competition, eight versus Top 10 teams, and five road trips to Top 10 foes – are the most of any team in the nation.
“We have a lot of the things we've got to do well to be within striking distance down the stretch. I thought our guys did a really good job of that. Our approach, our focus,” White said. “At the end of the day, again, I have faith that we have more wins in us if we play well and practice well. We're going to do that. These guys continue to work.”
Scouting Florida
Florida arrives in Athens at 24-3 overall and 11-3 in SEC play. After being ranked No. 2 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls last week, the Gators slipped to No. 3 on Monday following Duke’s blowout victory over Illinois on Saturday.
Florida is riding a six-game winning streak which includes road victories at No. 1 Auburn and No. 22 Mississippi State.
Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida in scoring (17.1 points per game), assists (4.0 assists per game), and playing time (31.9 minutes per game), as well as in 3-point percentage (.365) and free throw percentage (.877).
Three more Gators are scoring at a double-figure pace – Alijah Martin at 15.0 points per game, Will Richard at 12.6 points per game and Alex Condon at 10.6 points per game. Condon has missed the last three games after suffering an injury early in the Mississippi State game on Feb. 11.
This and That
• In Georgia’s last two games, Asa Newell scored 23 points against No. 21/22 Missouri and 20 points at No. 1/1 Auburn. It was the first consecutive 20-point outing by a Bulldog since Kario Oquendo in 2022.
• Over the Bulldogs’ last four games, Silas Demary Jr. has averaged 19.0 ppg, 4.8 assists per game, and 38.0 minutes, including career highs of 23 points and seven assists against No. 22 Mississippi State.
• Demary Jr. recorded career highs of 23 points and seven assists against No. 22 Mississippi State. Demary Jr. logged a career-most “40-” minutes at No. 8/9 Texas A&M, playing all but 18 seconds of the first half. He then topped that mark by playing all 40 minutes versus No. 21/22 Missouri. The career highs highlight what has been a productive stretch by Demary Jr. Over the last four games against the teams ranked No. 22, No. 8, No. 21, and No. 1 in the nation, he is averaging 19.0 points and 4.8 assists in 38.0 minutes of action per game.
• Sophomore Blue Cain has upped his offensive production by a significant margin since SEC competition began. After contributing 8.2 ppg in Georgia’s 13 non-conference games, Cain is scoring 9.9 ppg in league play. He has done so by primarily upping his shooting percentages – from .375 overall and .310 from 3-point range in non-conference to .417 and .352 versus SEC opponents.