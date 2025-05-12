The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Big prediction on Jackson Cantwell

Here is the May 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Big prediction

Over the weekend, Rivals' Adam Gorney made a significant prediction on Jackson Cantwell, the nation's top offensive tackle.

With the recruiting race coming down to Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Ohio State, Gorney said he believes Cantwell will choose the Bulldogs. Cantwell is scheduled to announce his commitment on Tuesday.

"From early in his recruitment, Cantwell and his coach have talked about them choosing the right place for his NFL development," Gorney wrote. "He sees what Georgia has done, what the Bulldogs produce every year in the NFL Draft and the high expectations placed on players to win at the highest level in Athens. That doesn’t scare him off. It draws him in. And those are just some of the reasons why Georgia lands the No. 1 player."

A major factor that Cantwell is looking for in a program is how well his position group meshes with the coaching staff.

"The main thing that's going to stick with me is how good the offensive line room functions with the coaches and players, and how well they execute and work together," Cantwell told UGASports following a visit last year. "Second to that, how well I connect with the offensive line coaches, grad assistants, and even Coach (Kirby) Smart.

Smith commits

Georgia landed a commitment from four-star Jordan Smith on Sunday.

Smith chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia Tech. While Smith is primarily a safety in high school he does rotate some throughout the defensive backfield.

That trait is appealing to the Georgia coaches.

"They see me fitting in as a DB, man. Just getting out there," Smith said. "I'm going for safety, and that's all it is right now."

