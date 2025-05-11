Evaluating the Georgia tight ends ahead of summer

Tight End U still a big part of the plan
No, Georgia’s tight end room did not have the same explosiveness tendencies it did when Brock Bowers was playing the role of unicorn from 2021 to 2023.
Nobody expected that it would.
Nevertheless, the position continues to be one of strength and will continue to play a big role in the passing game.
Let’s start with Lawson Luckie.
When Luckie signed with Georgia, I’m not sure many folks saw him developing into the receiver he’s become.
Bulldog coaches certainly did, but it took him catching 24 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns to convince those early doubters that “this guy isn’t too bad.”
We’ll talk about Luckie here shortly. Suffice to say, don’t be surprised when he starts garnering All-SEC selection before long.
He’s not alone.
Oscar Delp caught 21 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, giving Georgia a welcomed voice of experience in what is otherwise a young, albeit talented room.
Redshirt freshman Jaden Reddell and fellow redshirt freshman Colton Heinrich have the talent to make an impact. Reddell is the next in line to be a standout.
Competition will be keen.
Freshman Ethan Barbour made some significant strides during the spring and showed that he can be a weapon with the ball in his hands.He had a strong showing at G-Day.
But as good as many feel Barbour can be, freshman Elyiss Williams may be the most intriguing of all the tight ends.
At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Williams’ size conjures up images of Darnell Washington, even though the two are entirely different from a physical standpoint. At least for now.
But as someone with that kind of length and athleticism, Williams’ receiving skills will be something Georgia will put to good use in seasons to come.
Spring MVP: Nothing lucky about Lawson
Keep in mind, when we’re talking about spring MVPs for the purpose of this analysis, it’s just my humble opinion.
Position coach Todd Hartley would probably disagree with me entirely, because he undoubtedly feels all his guys deserve equal love. Rightfully, that’s probably true.
But for this article, we’re going to give that honor to Luckie, who we understand had a tremendous spring.
The high ankle sprain and subsequent tightrope surgery kept the former four-star from initially showing what he could do as a receiver. But man, has Luckie done so ever since.
Luckie’s 24 catches went for an average of 14.5 yards per reception. For those counting, of players with more than 10 catches, it was the third-highest on the team.
His ability to make plays after the catch helps set Luckie apart from many tight ends, and it won’t be a surprise to see him become an even bigger part of the offense this fall.
Summer Surprise: Could a true freshman jump into the mix?
This is a difficult question to answer due to the players seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart.
But Ethan Barbour could turn out to be special.
Listed by Georgia at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Barbour brings an athleticism to the field that, again, not many tight ends can.
In four seasons at Milton High, Barbour caught 165 passes for 2,811 yards and 36 touchdowns.
While such gaudy numbers don’t always translate to the college field, it is indicative of Barbour’s athleticism and his ability to do something with the football once he gets it in his hands.
So, maybe predicting initial success as a true freshman might be pushing it just a little bit, but if Barbour does wind up making a handful of nice plays, nobody should be surprised.