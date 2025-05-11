Evaluating the Georgia tight ends ahead of summer

No, Georgia’s tight end room did not have the same explosiveness tendencies it did when Brock Bowers was playing the role of unicorn from 2021 to 2023.

Nobody expected that it would.

Nevertheless, the position continues to be one of strength and will continue to play a big role in the passing game.

Let’s start with Lawson Luckie.

When Luckie signed with Georgia, I’m not sure many folks saw him developing into the receiver he’s become.

Bulldog coaches certainly did, but it took him catching 24 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns to convince those early doubters that “this guy isn’t too bad.”

We’ll talk about Luckie here shortly. Suffice to say, don’t be surprised when he starts garnering All-SEC selection before long.

He’s not alone.

Oscar Delp caught 21 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, giving Georgia a welcomed voice of experience in what is otherwise a young, albeit talented room.

Redshirt freshman Jaden Reddell and fellow redshirt freshman Colton Heinrich have the talent to make an impact. Reddell is the next in line to be a standout.

Competition will be keen.

Freshman Ethan Barbour made some significant strides during the spring and showed that he can be a weapon with the ball in his hands.He had a strong showing at G-Day.

But as good as many feel Barbour can be, freshman Elyiss Williams may be the most intriguing of all the tight ends.

At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Williams’ size conjures up images of Darnell Washington, even though the two are entirely different from a physical standpoint. At least for now.

But as someone with that kind of length and athleticism, Williams’ receiving skills will be something Georgia will put to good use in seasons to come.