The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Are UGA's tourney chances alive again?

Georgia capped off its signature win of the 2024-25 basketball season with a thrilling 88-83 win over No. 3 Florida at Stegeman Coliseum.

Having led by as many as 26 points, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 80-78 late before Blue Cain hit a 3-pointer to go back ahead. From there, Georgia wouldn't surrender its lead en route to the victory.

"You're up 26 on (No. 3), and then all of a sudden you're down. What an in-game response," Georgia head coach Mike White said. "Unbelievable, especially for a group that's not overly old in experience. So I'm really happy for our guys, of course, but also really happy for our student section. President Morehead and Josh and our administration, the crowd was awesome. It was rocking in there, especially when we got up late. You could really hear our fans.”

Heading into this game, Georgia's hopes at the NCAA Tournament seemed slim. After starting the season 14-2 with wins over St. John's, Kentucky and Oklahoma, the Bulldogs have endured an awful slide where they've gone 3-9. However, nine of those games were against top-25 teams, with seven ranked in the top 10.

Even with a 5-10 SEC record, Georgia now has three Quad 1 wins in 14 Quad 1 games, with wins against every other opponent in the subsequent quadrants.

Georgia's next three games are against Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, with all three winnable. If the Bulldogs take care of business in these next three games and secure a couple of wins in the SEC Tournament, that could be enough to make the big dance.

While many programs around the country are canceling their spring football games, Georgia is moving ahead as scheduled with G-Day.

"We haven't had any discussions. We're still full-planning on G-Day this year," Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks said. "You know, you've got to take it year to year on things like that. But I can say one thing I appreciate about Coach (Kirby) Smart is that he understands the value of the game, and it is an opportunity for some of our fans to come see the players and they may or may not have season tickets. It's always been a special day, and I think it's in the plans for this year. As everything goes, you take it day by day, month by month, year by year."

