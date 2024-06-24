This is the eighth of nine chapters in the history of the Dawgvent, with all its twists and turns. From a handful of football-loving computer geeks to a powerful media member, this is the story of the worldwide leader in Georgia Bulldog reporting. Adapted from the book Sax Attacks, by Rob Suggs.

Episode Eight: Vent as a Second Language

Once the Vent had hit its stride, users often mentioned how addictive the site was. Spouses felt cheated upon (“It’s me or that computer! Choose!”). Vacationers panicked—no modems on the campground! We’ll miss something! If you fell into a coma for a week, you were liable to need the Vent decoder ring when you woke up. What does this BOAISY thing stand for? Why do people keep saying, “More and more it’s Andy McCollum?” What name is Rolo/Wu hiding under this week? What’s a “tickle pile”? What the heck is “Cawgs or Gie?” Why am I being told to “bake ham” for that old movie star? And of course, the perennial question, carried on from fathers to sons, across generations—what does “Germans” mean? Problem was, it was too hard to explain. But hell, man, let’s try. There’s a line in the film Animal House: “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?” Yes, we know, we know, it was the Japanese, for gosh sake, but Belushi’s character doesn’t know. That’s the joke. Back to the Vent. On virtually every single page of the site, someone shares news that everyone’s already heard. Welcome to last week, dummy! Massive shaming ensues. CURSE those who make us read a fact heretofore consumed. Early in Vent history, merchants of stale information were punished with headline-style phrases such as, “Babe Ruth hits 60th!” or “Attila the Hun Invades Puberty.” Or “Big Bang Detected at Center of Pre-Universe.” At some point someone offered, “Japanese Bomb Pearl Harbor.” To which some Belushi devotee wryly corrected it as, “Germans!” Followed by a barrage of predictable abuse until it was pointed out that this was, in fact, an Animal House reference. “Germans Bomb Pearl Harbor” became an active meme, shortened to “Germans!” Every time, of course, the whole mess, including Japanese vs. Germans, had to be re-explained to newcomers.

Insiders, Night-Timers, and Trolls