The latest on Georgia wide receiver commit Justin Robinson
MCDONOUGH, Ga - Rivals250 wide receiver Justin Robinson has been committed to Georgia for over six months now. With highly rated kids such as Robinson, there are always rumors surrounding their rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news