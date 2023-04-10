Georgia lost some key performers off its special teams, but so far, Kirby Smart likes what he sees from some potential replacements.

That includes kicker Jared Zirkel, who currently is the favorite to take over for Jack Podlesny, who during a three-year run as the Bulldogs’ kicker, converted 61 of 74 attempts, including 26 of 31 last year.

Podlesny could have returned to UGA due if he used a Covid year of eligibility, but he elected to leave after receiving a Senior Bowl invitation. Podlesny reportedly has had good workouts ahead of the NFL Draft later this month.

This brings us to Zirkel, who despite approaching his fourth year with the program, has only attempted (and made) one field goal.

Thus far, however, Smart has been pleased.

“Zirk has actually had two of the better days I’ve ever seen any field goal kicker have outside in the wind, against the wind, I mean he’s been really consistent in terms of hitting kicks,” Smart said. “He’s going to be in competition - obviously - this Fall but I’ve been really pleased with how hard he’s worked at it.”

Currently, the only other kicker listed on Georgia’s roster is walk-on Liam Badger, a redshirt sophomore from Cumming. Three-star kicker Peyton Woodring of Louisiana will arrive this summer. He signed with Georgia after previously being committed to Alabama.

Zirkel was one of the nation’s top-ranked kickers when he signed with the Bulldogs in 2020. He once kicked a 59-yard field goal as a high school junior in Texas. Woodring was ranked the No. 3 kicker in the nation and has a 56-yard field goal to his credit.

As for a punter, Brett Thorson’s first season in Athens went well. The Australian punted 36 times for an average of 45 yards, including a memorable 75-yarder against Tennessee that rolled out of bounds at the Volunteer 1-yard line.

The Bulldogs – who also have punters Noah Jones and Huntley King on the roster – appear to be in good shape there.

Senior William Mote is back to handle the long-snapping, but Georgia will have a different holder (Carson Beck?) and a different player likely handling kickoff returns.

Last year, Kearis Jackson averaged almost 22 yards on 18 returns while Ladd McConkey averaged 12.31 yards when returning 16 punts. Transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett is in the mix this year.

“We got a big battle coming up at kickoff returner and punt returner with Kearis being gone. So, who is that going to be? Dom has worked there, Ladd has worked there, Dillon Bell has worked there. Daijun (Edwards) has been out and in. We got a lot of guys battling for those spots. I’m pleased with our units. Like, usually we have three deep, we’ve got four deep units on most of those now because of all of this influx of mid-years.”