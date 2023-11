There are only a few spots remaining in Georgia's 2024 class. The Bulldogs are heavily pursuing in-state prospect Kam Mikell to fill one of them.

The Statesboro product has been recruited by the Bulldogs for a long time. At one point he appeared very close to being on Georgia's commit list.

Now with Signing Day approaching, the Bulldogs are going after Mikell with a new twist. He breaks down the latest developments with UGASports.