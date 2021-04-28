The latest on five-star defensive end Mykel Williams
BUFORD, Ga. - Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams originally planned to announce his commitment on March 15. A week prior to that decision, the No. 21 nationally rated prospect decided to push t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news