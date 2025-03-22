The latest on Daylen Everette

The grizzled veteran of Georgia's cornerback group is limited this spring.

Daylen Everette is recovering from a sports hernia. Head coach Kirby Smart described him as "limited", but not completely out for the spring.

In the meantime, Everette is doing his best to impart wisdom to the younger corners, all battling for playing time.

"Just learning the position that we play, you have to be a competitor, you have to compete, but also at the same time, you can't let something like, you can't let the last play affect you," Everette said. "Even good or bad, you've always got to keep going to the next play. Just helping them understand that."

It's not just the other corners Everette wants to see get better.

His decision to return to Georgia centered around his desire to improve his own game. Everette knew he could get better and is working on his skillset as best he can while limited this spring.

"Just continuing to play the ball on the field, just sharpening up my command techniques," Everette said. "Just all my techniques, just trying to get more detail. And even off the field, just trying to be a better leader for the younger guys and everybody else on the team."

Everette admitted that "it's kind of weird" to suddenly be the veteran of not just the corners, but the entire secondary.

After playing in 14 of 15 games in reserve and special teams roles as a freshman in 2022, Everette has started at corner in every game over the past two seasons. Some signature moments have occurred along the way, most notably his great performances in the two wins over Texas in 2024.

As he enters his final season in Athens, Everette wants to be at his best both for himself and the rest of the team.

"I'm one of the oldest in the room, but just trying to take that on and try to be a leader for the young guys that's coming in and try to point them in the right direction," Everette said.