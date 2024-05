SAVANNAH - The time has flown by for Elijah Griffin.

The native of Pooler, just outside of Savannah, still remembers his first day of high school ball as a freshman. Since then the five-star defensive tackle has racked up offers from programs across the country en route to becoming a top-10 player in the 2025 class.

The first of those offers came from Georgia. That still means the world to Griffin as his recruitment enters the home stretch.