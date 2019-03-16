In 1966, the Clint Eastwood "spaghetti western" The Good, the Bad and the Ugly came out. It was good—very good.

That same year, Tom Crean was born, and his first season as a Georgia Bulldog basketball head coach was good—but also bad and ugly. Mostly the last two, actually.

It will be interesting to see what happens to this team in the near future. Some players will stay, some might go, but the new crop of Dawgs look very promising; there may be even more on the way. Here's my breakdown on the the good, the bad, and the ugly of this season.





The Good

Yes, I know it's hard to find good in an 11-21 season, but here are some bright spots.

First—and this one is a shout out to you, the fan—the men’s basketball teams set an attendance mark with 148,700 fans attending games at Stegeman this season. Occasionally the crowds fell short of great, but overall they were good, and it proved the fans of the Red and Black were ready for a change and were excited about the future.

Second, Georgia defeated both Georgia Tech and Florida this season. That's something all Bulldog fans should be happy about. No matter what either team’s record is, defeating in-state and other rivals is always big. The Bulldogs have now won four in a row against the Yellow Jackets. Since moving back to playing at the home arenas (1995-96 season), Georgia holds a 14-10 advantage in the series.

The other win you should be excited about was against the Gators. Coming into the game, Georgia was 38-65 all-time against Florida in Gainesville, including a win last season in overtime. After the win this season, the Dawgs won back-to-back games there for the first time since 2001 and 2002.

The team also had a nice win against Texas in which it made two thirds of their shots from the field. The Bulldogs were 32-for-48 from the field. The 66.7 percent was tied for the fourth most ever by a Georgia team. They also shot 12-for-17 from three-point land. That 70.6 percent mark was the third highest in team’s history.

There was some good individually as well, and it all starts with Nicolas Claxton. The second generation Bulldog star improved his scoring from 3.9 points per game as a freshman to 13 points per game as a sophomore. He also improved his rebounding from 3.9 to 8.6 per game. Out of the team’s 14 double-doubles, Clax had eight of them. Two times this season, he led or co-led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in a game.

The last SEC player to do that at least twice in a season was Ben Simmons. He currently leads the conference in blocks per game, averaging over two and a half. His total of 81 rejections this season was the sixth most ever recorded by a Bulldog in a season. The top shot blocker on the list was his father, Charles. Check out the top six.

