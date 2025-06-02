The Georgia Recruiting War Room

Welcome back to the War Room!
This week we analyze what Georgia is selling on the recruiting trail, address the fallout of Mark Bowman's commitment to USC, and give plenty of thoughts on a busy official visit weekend in Athens.
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young talk SEC QBs and the latest UGA football commits.
Georgia is on the short list for 2027 Rivals100 tight end Brock Williams after a camp visit to Athens.
2027 linebacker Quinton Cypher left his visit to Athens feeling like he is "very high" on Georgia's board.
Inside a star-studded official visit weekend in Athens
Rivals100 safety Adryan Cole recaps his June 1 camp experience at Georgia.
