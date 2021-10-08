The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is sponsored by the good folks over at Krystal. Radi is going to dock an extra year's pay for that one. Anyway, Krystal now delivers! Download the app or go to www.krystal.com to place an order for delivery or pick-up before or after the game. Use code “appsnack” with your first order and get two Krystals and a small soda FREE with minimum order.