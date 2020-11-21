 UGASports - The Georgia 3-2-1 Report
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 01:12:04 -0600') }} football Edit

The Georgia 3-2-1 Report

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports
Publisher
@radinabulsi

This week's Georgia 3-2-1 Report is posted just in time for game day. We have three observations, two questions and one prediction for UGA football.

Three Observations:

3. The real story on JT Daniels
2. Black is back
1. Beyond bad luck

Two Questions:

2. Call off the Dawgs?
1. So what's in it for you?

One Prediction

1. You'll understand a lot more after the game

LINK

Read the Georgia 3-2-1 Report here.

