On any Georgia baseball home weekend in spring, John Parker, also known as the program's superfan “Strap Dawg,” hosts a massive tailgate behind the Foley Field center field fence.

Parker refers to his massive tailgate, which has grown greatly in the last few years, as “The Barking Lot.” He loves to put on a huge display for Bulldogs' fans and the players' families.

"I wanted to do a tailgate for the parents of the players," Parker told UGASports. "It started near left field and has now moved toward center field. We started out with four tents, and now we're at 11 tents."

Parker, age 63, has hosted tailgates for nearly 26 years. He's seen the evolution of 'The Barking Lot' grow from just a few people attending to nearly 100 people on any given weekend.

Parker's love for Georgia baseball runs deep. He's watched nearly three decades of players, and his favorite part is when they return to visit him while attending a game at Foley Field.

"I've seen these kids play for many years, and to stay close to their families and have them come back, it's really a joy," Parker said. "They remember what we were doing back then, and I remember what they did here at the ballpark. Even on the road, traveling to all the games, it's really good to have them come back. It puts a smile on our faces to see it come full circle."

Parker has seen former players Cole and Connor Tate, Toney Locey, and the 2004 Georgia team members who made it to Omaha visit his tailgate this year. He likes to see how they are faring, where they are in life, and to see them bring their families to his tailgate.

"It puts a huge smile on my face when that happens," Parker said. "That is why we do all of this."

Parker has been around for many of Georgia baseball's postseason appearances since David Perno was head coach. His favorite memory was when former Bulldog and nine-year Major League Baseball veteran Jeff Keppinger hit three home runs in a game against Coastal Carolina during the 2001 season. Parker remembers when Keppinger hit a two-run dinger in the ninth inning to help Georgia defeat Coastal Carolina 8-7 and advance to a Super Regional.

"I remember after the game, somebody interviewed the coach from Coastal Carolina and asked, 'Why did you pitch to (Keppinger), who already had two runs,' And the coach told the reporter, 'What are the odds (Keppinger) is going to hit three of them," Parker said. "And sure enough, it was a walk-off. The players went all the way up to Kudzu Hill to celebrate."