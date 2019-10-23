Bulldog tight ends have traditionally been called upon a good bit in the passing game. Orson Charles, Arthur Lynch, and most recently Isaac Nauta come to mind.

In the new offense under James Coley, this isn’t the case.

Between Eli Wolf, Charlie Woerner, and John Fitzpatrick, the tight ends have combined for 14 catches and 153 yards. That’s two combined catches a game for three players through seven games. For perspective, Nauta alone caught 30 passes for 430 yards last season. Wolf, who came to Georgia with only eight receptions under his belt, leads the group with nine catches for 116 yards.

It’s not that they aren’t seeing time on the field. In fact, offensive coordinator James Coley has run less than a handful of plays this year without a tight end. Yet, in Georgia’s last two games, there hasn’t been a reception by a tight end. Granted last week it was raining and there weren't many passes thrown. In the loss to South Carolina, the tight ends were targeted seven times but had zero catches.

So it seems their sole purpose has been run blocking, which, according to Wolf, is just fine.

“We’re just doing whatever they ask us to do, and lately it’s been a lot of blocking, especially last week with the weather,” said the graduate transfer. “But when our number is called, we’ve got to be there to make the play; I feel like, early in the season, we were doing that a lot. And we need to get back to that. But, like I said, whatever they’re asking us to do, we’re going to try and do it at the highest level. Lately, it’s been protection and run game. If that’s what they continue to ask us to do, we’re going to do that.”

Often times, Coley has stationed Woerner and Wolf, and sometimes lineman Cade Mays, on the same side of the offensive line. It seemed to work against Kentucky as Georgia shredded the Wildcats’ defense with perimeter run plays in the second half. Utilizing the two tight ends on the same side speaks to Coley’s belief that tight ends are more valuable blocking on the edge than going out for short to intermediate routes. Wolf appreciates the trust put in the group.

“It means a lot when they trust two tight ends out on the field. We take pride in our position. We think we can get the job done. So for them to say ‘Hey, this puts us in the best situation,’ is a huge tribute to the guys in the tight end room.”

How difficult are perimeter blocks for a tight end?

“They’re tough, because the guys on the perimeter are shifty, usually a bit quicker than us at tight end,” said Wolf. “That’s actually one thing that being a little bit smaller tight end kind of gives you an upper hand at. Gives you a little flexibility to be out there to do that. I think it’s difficult, but it’s something we’re all capable of doing.”

The position has been altered so much that there are many different archetypes for tight ends now. There’s the big-bodied yet fast receiving tight end: your Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz. There’s the tight end that excels in run blocking: your Trey Burton or Jack Doyle, who were both in the PFF top-3 for run blocking grades among tight ends in 2018. Wolf claims the evolution of the position has allowed for guys of his size to become more of a mismatch.

“They’re asking for a lot more perimeter blocking for a tight end. If you can do it, it’s a mismatch big time, because there’s a little bit smaller bodies out there on defense. So if you can get a big body to cover them up, it gives the backs and wide receivers more room to run,” said Wolf. “Inside, we have to hold our own too, so the defense has got to play a heavier personnel if you’re blocking inside and running routes, which gives you a mismatch there. There’s a lot you can do. It’s a huge mismatch position.”



