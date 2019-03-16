The DawgVent’s player of the Kirby Smart era: No. 8
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.
With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.
#8: Lorenzo Carter
Lorenzo Carter was a highly coveted recruit and ultimately decided to stay home and play for Georgia. His 6'5 frame and agility allowed him to be an immediate impact player. Carter started 26 games and appeared in 54 throughout his four year UGA tenure.
Iconic play: Blocked kick in 2OT of the Rose Bowl
Georgia had put together a stellar second half to complete a comeback versus Oklahoma. In the second overtime, Lorenzo Carter used every bit of his 6'5 stature to block the Sooners' field goal attempt and give Georgia's offense much more room for error on the ensuing possession. As we all know, Sony Michel then ran for a touchdown and Georgia won its first ever College Football Playoff game.