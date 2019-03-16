Ticker
The DawgVent’s player of the Kirby Smart era: No. 8

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.

With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.

#8: Lorenzo Carter

Lorenzo Carter was a highly coveted recruit and ultimately decided to stay home and play for Georgia. His 6'5 frame and agility allowed him to be an immediate impact player. Carter started 26 games and appeared in 54 throughout his four year UGA tenure.

Iconic play: Blocked kick in 2OT of the Rose Bowl

Hvbaczut3ryxcccdgicd
Carter extends his hand to the path of the football for a field goal block.
A87m3h9yzmuemgu7lje5
Fans react to the blocked kick.

Georgia had put together a stellar second half to complete a comeback versus Oklahoma. In the second overtime, Lorenzo Carter used every bit of his 6'5 stature to block the Sooners' field goal attempt and give Georgia's offense much more room for error on the ensuing possession. As we all know, Sony Michel then ran for a touchdown and Georgia won its first ever College Football Playoff game.

Other notable plays: 

Kx38kutjbmczcab5yrjy
Carter had a career high ten tackles in the 2017 Rose Bowl.
Mmpethvc6lrgzmjexb3k
A group of tacklers including Carter bring down Baker Mayfield.
I4fwhlmajjoa9k8kttda
Lorenzo Carter forced two fumbles vs. Notre Dame.
S8q8dh3kbr5svjj8dsnl
Carter fights off a blocker and dives back to jar the ball loose.
Hpgv5gjz8zmfvyscg5cq
On the first play of the game, Carter gets a tackle for loss vs. Mississippi State.
Aeyeavdg6ov4tpuzuthe
Carter brings down South Carolina's Perry Orth.
Mtjsmd7ipjq92cc5xa3v
Carter dives ahead to force a Kenny Hill fumble.
Tsaetbauslqkcxvxpvuu
Lorenzo Carter became skilled at maneuvering around heavier blockers.
Qmigrkcxm6q2oozojlup
Georgia gets six points on the Lorenzo Carter scoop and score.
Fttlfakizyqrermdkugi
Carter had a variety of gestures and celebrations after sacks.
{{ article.author_name }}