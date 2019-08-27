One of the great things about working for UGASports is having the freedom to write on just about anything and express ourselves to you, our valued subscribers, in many different ways.

With that in mind, I wanted to resume my weekly "Dawg Talk," where I offer up my respective insights, thoughts, "What Ticks Me Off," along with a prediction or two regarding the Bulldogs’ upcoming game.

Agree or disagree with what I have to say, the idea is to make this fun. Hope everyone enjoys.



