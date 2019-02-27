The following are the latest updates on Georgia players featured in five online NFL Mock Drafts for 2019. Each of the mock drafts features at least three rounds, with just one fully forecasted for the entire seven rounds (mock draft sites listed horizontally are followed in parenthesis by which rounds are forecasted; players listed vertically are followed by projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):

Although Deandre Baker is forecasted to be selected as high as No. 15 overall, we think the cornerback’s personality screams “Oakland Raider” at pick No. 24. Baker would instantly be a fan favorite and could learn from another standout cornerback on the roster, Gareon Conley. Besides Conley, Baker would also join safety Karl Joseph, giving the Raiders a trio of young and talented players in their secondary.

Walter Football projects D’Andre Walker to Pittsburgh in the second round with the No. 52 pick—and this would be a great landing spot for the talented outside linebacker. The Steelers still haven’t replaced linebacker Ryan Shazier, who missed all of last season and part of the year before with a spinal injury, but Walker could fit in quite well with the team’s front seven. The only question is if he’d be able to drop back into coverage in the Steelers’ 4-3 defense.

Although getting selected by New Orleans with the No. 62 pick is Riley Ridley’s highest projection, his selection by the Saints would be a best-case scenario for the former Bulldog receiver. Last year, the Saints had to rely on numerous undrafted free agents at the wide receiver position and should definitely be in the market for a wideout during the mid-rounds—at the latest. Ridley wouldn’t have a ton of pressure on him, as Michael Thomas is already quarterback Drew Brees’ number-one receiver—but this could mean Ridley would have a ton of opportunities in man coverage.

The Baltimore Ravens front office should be jumping for joy if they were able to land Elijah Holyfield in the fourth round. Holyfield is a downhill runner and does not have a ton of miles on his legs. We think he will likely have a very good combine, and should see his draft stock stock rise significantly.

While only two mock drafts feature Mecole Hardman, there is anticipation that the former five-star prospect will be projected in most mocks following the upcoming combine. If Hardman did end up in Detroit, he would be able to link up with former UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford, giving the Lions a wide receiver who can return kicks, punts, and take the top off of a defense.

Although being selected by New England in the seventh round would be enticing for Terry Godwin, especially with quarterback Tom Brady’s reputation for being able to develop wide receivers, getting chosen by Arizona in the fifth round makes the most sense. Cardinal quarterback Josh Rosen has a primary wide receiver in Christian Kirk, but needs a No. 2 wideout if receiver Larry Fitzgerald decides to retire after the 2019 season. Godwin was under-utilized while at UGA, but he has the body to be a very good NFL slot receiver.

As for Isaac Nauta, we’re a little surprised only one of the mock drafts selected the former Bulldog tight end. Nevertheless, we expect Nauta to make his mark at the combine—perhaps more so than any other Georgia player—and be a projected fourth- to sixth-rounder by the start of the draft.

Forecasted to be selected by the New York Jets in the final round by Draftsite.com—the only mock draft to feature the standout defensive end—Jonathan Ledbetter going to the Jets would actually be a worst-case scenario for him. Instead, if Ledbetter wasn’t selected in the draft, he would be one of the top-tier undrafted free agents. Accordingly, Ledbetter would have a slew of teams calling immediately after the draft, meaning he could essentially pick his team instead of being part of the sub-par Jets organization.