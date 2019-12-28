News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 12:27:43 -0600') }} football Edit

The Dashboard: Sugar Bowl has an odd vibe

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

NEW ORLEANS – Perhaps it’s just me, but already this Sugar Bowl has an uneasy vibe.Please don’t peg me for trying to be overly dramatic.What Kirby Smart has done in his four years as head coach has...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}