What’s the biggest indication that Georgia has re-emerged as a national power on the college football scene?

When a trip to the Sugar Bowl is considered a downer.

Personally, this isn’t a bad gig. This certainly beats spending a week in Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Bowl (no offense to those fine folks). Although the older one gets, soaking in all the ambiance of Bourbon Street as this sports writer did as a younger man doesn't hold the appeal it once did.



Nevertheless, the Sugar Bowl – at least for some – doesn’t hold the same pizazz since the College Football Playoffs have come on the scene.



Especially, if you’re a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Once your team earns the coveted berth as one of the nation’s four best programs – and in Georgia’s case advances to the Championship – missing out the following year can be a bitter pill, despite the obvious fact that the Bulldogs are still one of the finest teams in the land.

Losing to Alabama in the manner UGA did only added to the frustration.

Many have asked how the players feel. What’s their take? Are they Bulldogs excited to be playing in the Sugar Bowl? Are the Bulldogs motivated?

Kirby Smart was asked that very question last week.

“You know, it's just very different in a very delicate situation, because you have to make football meaningful and fun,” Smart said. “To us, there is a ton meaningful about an opportunity to play another football game, to increase your legacy as a senior class, to be one of those three most winning senior class to ever come through here. There's value in that. But sometimes to the senior class you have to be careful that they don't see it like it's punishment.”

Honestly, it doesn’t appear that they do.

In conversations with Jake Fromm and Andrew Thomas – two of Georgia’s best leaders – each player seemed genuinely excited to play in the game.

They haven’t been the only ones.

Players like Eric Stokes, Solomon Kindley, Charlie Woerner – all three echoed words similar to Thomas and Fromm – the Sugar Bowl against Texas is an opportunity to not only end the season on a positive note, but perhaps even more importantly, a chance to make a statement heading into 2019.

So, yes, this game matters. Damn straight it does. Suggesting otherwise means you don’t really know Smart, or the players who bust their tail under him very well.

The Sugar Bowl has the potential to be a building block for what could be an even more memorable season in 2019.

So, while it’s understandable to be disappointed in playing in the Sugar Bowl because it’s not part of the college football playoff rotation, don’t take Georgia’s opportunity against Texas for granted. The Bulldogs certainly aren’t.

...

By now, everyone’s tired of the situation involving Justin Fields and speculation about his likely transfer to another school.

After giving it a lot of thought, here’s my personal take. I mentioned this Sunday, but it bears repeating.

Wherever Fields goes, he’s going to have competition. That’s why I’m not sure he’s going to get on the field quicker anywhere somewhere else. Fields wants to play and I’ll never blame any kid for wanting that opportunity. But if he leaves and his waiver falls through, he’s going to basically be on the sideline the same amount of time had he stayed at UGA. As far as staying and redshirting, I personally think that would be a good idea, especially if he can’t guarantee himself a starting job next year (and again assuming he would get a waiver). I just don’t see him wanting to do that. Justin would do well – in my opinion - to talk to D.J. Shockley before making any decision. Having gone through an almost identical situation playing behind David Greene, there’s absolutely nobody better for Fields to speak with than Shockley.

Unfortunately, it’s probably too late.

Truthfully, Fields is probably gone. It’s unlikely Smart and Georgia wouldn’t have scrambled the way it did in the days leading up to Wednesday’s start of the early signing period if the Bulldogs didn’t already have a pretty good idea.

As long as Smart keeps recruiting at the level he is, you’re going to see a lot more of these scenarios play out.

That’s the price a program pays when its recruiting the best of the best, especially at quarterback, which is the most volatile position of all when it comes to players transferring in effort to find greener pastures.

...