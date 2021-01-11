UGASports - The Dashboard: So far, so good

Ten days have now passed since Georgia’s victory over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, but that has not meant the Bulldogs have stopped making news.

With players seemingly able to move about freely due to the transfer portal, the NCAA granting blanket waivers, guys leaving early for the NFL, players enrolling early, college football fans have had to keep their heads on a swivel.

Unlike some schools, Georgia has been blessed.

While it’s true, the Bulldogs are losing the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Trey Hill, Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes early to the NFL, head coach Kirby Smart no doubt has to be feeling pretty good about what he has coming back in 2021.

Of course, it all starts with quarterback JT Daniels.

With Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Kellen Mond moving on to the NFL, Daniels figures to join Matt Corral of Ole Miss and Connor Bazelak of Missouri as the most talked-about SEC quarterbacks next fall.

I’ve mentioned before, if you prorate Daniels’ four-game numbers (80 of 119 for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns) over the course of a normal 12-game campaign, you’d be talking about one of the more complete seasons for a Georgia quarterback in school history. More importantly, however, it would signal that Georgia’s offense would have the kind of explosive offense that it takes these days to better its chances of making the playoffs. Of course the defenses he saw at the end of the year were not the league's best by far.

Fans should be just as excited about the return of Jordan Davis at nose.

It bears repeating. I’ve never been as wrong about a player as I have about Davis, in regards, to how far he has come.

When he arrived, I did not think he’d be able to keep his weight in check. But not only has he done that, but Davis is now arguably one of the best nose tackles in the SEC, in my humble opinion.

His ability to take on double teams makes the lives for inside linebackers like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall so much easier, because that’s one less blocker they must concern themselves with, enabling them to make even more plays.

Getting senior Devonte Wyatt to take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver was a pleasant surprise. I honestly did not see that one coming.

Wyatt's return, along with that of Davis, and paired with young standouts Jalen Carter and Travon Walker, well that has the potential to be a pretty fearsome foursome (apologies to any old school NFL fans).

Keeping offensive lineman Justin Shaffer also qualifies as a surprise.

Shaffer started all 10 games this season for the Bulldogs, the first nine at left guard, and will bring some needed leadership to the offensive line.

Running back James Cook coming back was interesting considering the untimely passing of his father just before the Peach Bowl. It was thought that Cook might A) turn pro, or B) transfer to be closer to home, but neither happen.

Now, depending on what Zamir White decides to do, there’s a chance the Bulldogs will return their entire running back corps intact.

Along with offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, one would think those are the only two remaining underclassmen still considering moving on to the NFL.

As far as other seniors yet to make up their mind, we’re still waiting to hear from wide receiver Demetris Robertson, who has yet to announce if he will take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver.

But even if he does not come back, Daniels should have no shortage of targets with George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith and Dominick Blaylock among those scheduled to return.

Of course, there is the matter of the transfer portal.

While there has been a handful of Bulldogs who have taken advantage, the only significant loss as of today stands to be outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who left to go to Florida State.

Although there could still be more players who decide to seek opportunities elsewhere, the exodus that some were predicting simply has not happened. So far, there has not been a ton of surprises, and that obviously bodes well for next year’s team, which seems to have adopted “unfinished business” as its motto for next year.

I do expect you will see Georgia add a player, perhaps two, from the transfer portal to help bolster its current roster.

Time will tell on that.

It’s a different world in college football with all the coming and goings, but so far Smart and the Bulldogs must feel good about where they stand with next year’s squad.