Karma has a wicked bite, and this year the Bulldogs bear the teeth marks to prove it.

Last season, Georgia made it through the season relatively injury-free. Not so this fall.

Many of the issues have occurred on the offensive line. That could actually be called fortunate—Sam Pittman has recruited so well, the depth could cover the losses without slowing down a hard-charging offense.

As I mentioned last week, five offensive linemen opened the season against Austin Peay, and only one came through with a clean bill of health throughout so far: Isaiah Wilson.

Freshmen Trey Hill and Jamaree Salyer have enabled the Bulldogs to overcome the losses of Ben Cleveland, fellow freshman Cade Mays, and senior Kendall Baker.

Word that Cleveland is also battling an ankle sprain suffered last week against Auburn doesn’t come as good news, especially with Georgia Tech due on Saturday, and Alabama the very next week.

A potential season-ending foot injury to David Marshall hasn’t helped, either, and don’t forget Zamir White’s ACL year at the beginning of the year.

So far, the Bulldogs have been able to persevere. But honestly compels me to admit that Saturday’s injury to Monty Rice has me considerably more concerned. The inside linebacker situation isn't the same as that of the offensive line.

Rice, who has battled his own maladies, suffered what officially is being called a foot injury. It happened during warm-ups, of all places, prior to Saturday’s game against UMass.

Unofficially, this appears to be an injury that could keep Rice out a lot longer.

Rice watched the game on crutches and wearing a boot. The timing of this loss could not have been worse.

Even the most novice football fan can tell you simply by watching that the play of Georgia’s inside linebackers has not been on par with what we saw last year. That's not a criticism. Anytime you lose a player the caliber of Roquan Smith, one has to expect a drop-off of some degree.

For the most part, however, Rice has done a workmanlike job. It's been his position cohorts—Natrez Patrick, Juwan Taylor, and Tae Crowder—who have been more inconsistent.

On the horizon are the triple option of Georgia Tech and the power game of Alabama, two very different beasts. In any scenario, they would be challenging. In this sudden one, they become dire.

The Bulldogs have long been known for the physical play of their inside linebackers. Smart knows the shortcomings he must now manage, and he's no doubt more than a little anxious heading into Saturday.

Quick note to freshmen Quay Walker and Channing Tindall: Men, get ready. It’s going to be all-hands-on-deck for Georgia’s inside backers against Georgia Tech, and some combination of the players I mentioned are going to have to get the job done.

For those wondering if the Bulldogs might use this opportunity to deploy Otis Reese as an inside backer—forget it. Reese hasn’t practiced as a linebacker all year; it makes no sense to practice him at the position, throw him out there, and expect him to excel at a new spot.

No, the Bulldogs are going to need him at safety, and it's there you can look for Reese to get a lot of reps, this is it. Perhaps ahead of Richard LeCounte against the run-heavy Yellow Jackets, whom Georgia hasn’t defeated in Athens since 2012.

We've been warned. But before we hit the fetal position, let's remind ourselves that Georgia’s offense is a part of this equation, too. The Bulldogs are playing at a very high level, and it will be going against a Georgia Tech defense that, heading into Saturday’s contest against Virginia, was allowing 27.5 points per game. In other words, if we worry about what Georgia’s linebackers face, just imagine what Tech's entire defense must seek to contain.

However, the issues caused by Rice's loss remain. A youthful, learning defense has become younger and even more in need of learning. And the two offenses ahead don't offer the most comfy classrooms.

"Next man up" has been Smart’s mantra every time he’s been asked about injuries. He said nothing different when asked about the latest battlefield casualty. "Next man" is a noble message, but it's also a simple statement of reality. What other choice is there in college football? When one light bulb goes dark, you plug in the next one.

You just hope for Georgia’s sake that if Rice is indeed out, the Bulldogs find a way to keep shining brightly, as they've done game after game the last month. One way or another, we're about to find out.