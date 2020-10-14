If there is one thing you learn very quickly in dealing with Kirby Smart, it's that he is an in-the-moment type of guy.

He does not like answering hypothetical questions, preferring instead to focus on the task at hand.

Smart is also a man who does not put a lot stock in the past, be it his record in four years as Georgia’s head coach, or questions like the one posed to him during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters.

The question was about the fact that Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 21-0 against his former assistants, including 2-0 against Smart after close wins in the 2017 National Championship and the 2018 SEC Championship, both in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.