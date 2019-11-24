If Georgia has any aspirations of winning the SEC Championship and earning the program’s second trip to the College Football Playoffs in three years, the Bulldog offense must start taking some pressure off the defense by playing up to its potential.

The Bulldogs will soon find out the hard way if it doesn’t.

Instead of purring along like a Corvette with 6.2 Liter V8 engine, Georgia’s offense has meandered along like your granddad’s old '68 Chevy station wagon—putter, putter, putter, wheeze—chug, chug. You get the picture.

Kirby Smart talks all the time about chopping wood, but too often Georgia’s offensive ax gets stuck in the tree.