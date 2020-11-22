We can sit here and argue about why J.T. Daniels has not played before Saturday, why Kirby Smart did this and why he did not do that.

We can scream, fuss, point fingers, whatever. It is what college football fans do. This kind of passion is part of what makes the sport great.

But what has seemingly been lost in all the ire and consternation is that after a season of waiting, it appears Georgia has found a quarterback - and that’s good news moving forward.