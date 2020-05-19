We’ll know a little bit more about the return of college football by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council, a 40-person body of college decision makers, is expected to vote on whether or not to lift the moratorium on athletics due to COVID-19 as it pertains to on-campus activities, which could lead to coaches and players returning to campus by June 1 or June 15,

From the information I’ve gathered, including from officials at Georgia, the measure is expected to pass.

Next up, the SEC will decide what it intends to do.

On Friday, league presidents and chancellors will meet virtually to discuss the issues before voting on their own measure that would allow for voluntary workouts sometimes in early June. Other conferences will have similar votes in the days to follow.

Of course, everything is contingent on when schools actually open. The University System of Georgia is currently gauging the state of readiness with its 26 member institutions.

Georgia officials are currently planning for the return of on-campus instruction, although a specific date has not been determined.

Just be aware:

When coaches and players do return, it won’t be business as usual. Major changes will have to be adhered to.

Last week, the SEC sent out an email stating that a task force consisting of medical professionals from the 14 member schools was going to be used to guide the conference as it relates to the return of athletic activities.

How schools will be allowed to accommodate the influx was touched on in a recent story by Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated.

For example, coaches and staff members could have to wear masks and gloves, social distancing at weight stations, hand sanitizers everywhere are just a few examples of what would be the new norm.

To mention all the adjustments currently being hammered out would make this article twice as long.

Ultimately, the hope is that the June conditioning period will serve as the lead-in to what athletic director Greg McGarity described to be would be a six week “combined spring-fall” camp to get the Bulldogs ready for the 2020 campaign.

There are still questions of logistics yet to be answered.

For example, while players-including the true freshmen-have been told to “get ready,” as of Wednesday, a specific date for reporting has not been given, according to a UGASports source.

But at least they’re finally able to have a small bit of indoctrination.

Incoming freshmen who have officially graduated from high school can now take part in the weekly positional Zoom meetings with the rest of their future teammates. Previously, the only Zoom contact coaches could have with the incoming freshmen was either individually or the group itself.

For those wondering, the season is still scheduled to begin Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia.

Hopefully, that will still be the case, although athletic directors continue to evaluate any number of contingency plans.

Whether fans will be allowed in at all or forced to follow social distancing guidelines remains very much up in the air. Fortunately, we’re still almost four months away from the start of the season. There’s till plenty of time for a lot to happen.

Media members covering the games could be subjected to changes of their own.

On Wednesday, I’ll be part of a panel of representatives from CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors Association) and the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America) that will work to establish guidelines for those covering the games, assuming there are no fans or if only a reduced number are allowed to attend.

There are going to be major adjustments for all, but necessary evils if we want to have a college football season.

People ask me all the time whether or not there will be a football season. My answer has always been and continues to be yes - in some way, shape, or form.

It’s just going to take everyone working together to make it happen.

Wednesday, the journey back is expected to begin.