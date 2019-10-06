KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Admit it. Georgia has a lot of us spoiled.

Perhaps, myself included.

I said this at the beginning of the year, and my feelings haven’t changed: The 2019 edition of the Georgia football team is the most athletically gifted squad of Bulldogs that these two eyes have witnessed in 20-plus years of covering the program.

However, let’s not confuse splendid athleticism with consistent play. The two don’t always go hand in hand, and we, fans and media alike, are left wanting and expecting more.

Herein lies the reason why.

Being that the team is so athletically talented, I think we all fall into the trap of expecting the team to play perfect football every time they take the field.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen, and when huge underdogs like Tennessee go up 14-10 as the Vols did Saturday night, that’s more than enough to send good Christian Bulldog fans into a downright demonic frenzy.

Kirby Smart will tell you there’s plenty of areas his team still needs to improve, and he’s right.

What adds to the frustration is the Bulldogs last won a national championship in 1980. Folks are hungry, no, craving, for Georgia to win one more. They look at Alabama, they look at Clemson and feel the Bulldogs need to be perfect to accomplish that ultimate goal. Every play, every pass, every kick is scrutinized harder than it would be elsewhere. Would that play cost a game to Alabama? To Clemson? These are the questions many routinely ask themselves. That's fair.

Effort isn’t a problem, and although it’s not fair to expect any team to be perfect, ironing out the kinks will be crucial.

Sitting here today, I think Georgia is one of the country’s best teams. I feel confident in saying that.

For all the consternation and palm sweating, the Bulldogs still managed to cover yesterday’s 25-point spread—an impressive feat on the road.

While some may go a bit overboard with their fretting, there’s nothing wrong with acknowledging the areas where the team needs to improve. Smart did last night in his postgame comments.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of time for that to happen.