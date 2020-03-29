I hope the writing of this column finds everyone reading it and their family well.

What a time we’re living in. So much uncertainty, so many questions, so few answers.

My heart aches for those who’ve been affected; it bleeds for the many individuals whose businesses have been directly affected. I hurt for people who have lost their jobs.

Please, support our local restaurants when you can.

I am buoyed, however, by the heroes out there: our doctors and nurses on the front line. To you, I give my heartfelt thanks.

While the sports world takes a step back until we get a handle on COVID-19, just know we will get through this. Our lives will get back to normal. Sports, as we know and love them, will ultimately resume.

Be safe everyone.

Now for some random thoughts regarding some things we saw and learned over the past weeks.

I’ll start out by saying that I’m an optimistic person. That’s why Kirk Herbstreit’s comments that he didn’t think we’ll see college football played this fall didn’t sit particularly well with me.

I’m not ready to go there yet, simply because nobody has enough info when it comes to making statements of certainty.

I base my opinion on conversations I’ve had with a couple of coaches, who have told me if teams can get back to full workouts by July, the season will be played as planned.

Of course, that depends on the current situation with the coronavirus, and whether or not the current rules regarding social distancing and not having groups of more than 10 continue into the autumn.

If teams aren’t able to have enough time to get back into playing shape, you’re going to see more injuries, and that’s something nobody is eager for.

For those wondering, yes, it’s expected the NCAA will make amendments as to when teams will be allowed to resume workouts, once the all-clear is given. Or maybe not an all-clear, so much as a staggered return to some semblance of normalcy.

Hopefully, that day will come.

…As I wrote about earlier this week, starting Monday, the Georgia coaches will be allowed to hold video conferencing with players.

Coaches won’t be able to dictate any specific physical instruction, but can use Zoom and other video conferencing methods to show film, go over plays, and perhaps install new ones. This should definitely benefit Georgia’s quarterbacks, who will be able to converse with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The drawback is that only two hours per week will be allowed. Still, it’s something.

…Some of you may have seen the notion suggested by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal that colleges have looked into moving games up to July, August, and September because it could “help prevent the spread of the virus.”

I’ve been told there’s no way that could happen. The biggest reason is the one I just mentioned, that players would need time to get back into actual game shape.

…To answer a question someone asked on the Dawgvent, players working from home have to fend for themselves, as far as weight training is concerned. Strength coach Scott Sinclair has given them a plan for different things they can do to stay active.

But right now, that’s it.