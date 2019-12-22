Kirby Smart made an interesting comment the other day during his all-in-one press conference. The event was for previewing Georgia’s date in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor and addressing the new players he added during the early signing period.

The question: Did he anticipate any changes as relating to offensive coordinator James Coley?

His answer raised a few eyebrows.

“As far as any changes or anything like that, that’s decided after the bowl game, after we look back at the whole year,” Smart said. “We’re working really hard right now on Baylor, on giving our guys an opportunity to play. That’s where our focus is.”

So, what does this mean?

Let’s examine the possibilities.