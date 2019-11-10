"Offense wins games; defense wins championships."

As it applies to the Georgia Bulldogs, we’re about to find out how true this old football adage really is.

After watching LSU and Alabama light up Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa earlier in the afternoon, it’s easy to see why there are some Georgia fans who aren’t too sure—especially after watching the Bulldogs’ unwieldy offensive showing against Missouri.

Give the Tigers some credit; Missouri’s defense is actually one of the better units in the SEC. But seeing Georgia settle for four Rodrigo Blankenship field goals instead of punching at least two in for touchdowns is a point of frustration. Kirby Smart admitted so himself in his post-game press conference.

If the Bulldogs want to successfully navigate the rest of the season, the team has to start getting the football into the end zone at a higher rate.

At least the defense appears to be playing near to a championship form—just don’t mention that too loud around Smart.