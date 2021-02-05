UGASports - The Daily Recap: Why the SEC is still a line of scrimmage league

Here is the Feb. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

It still starts up front

As college football becomes even more of a pass-happy game, a lot more attention has turned to the quarterbacks and receivers across the country. Even so, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wanted to remind folks that without a stout offensive line, any team’s passing game doesn’t matter—especially in the SEC.

“It’s a line-of-scrimmage league. You say that more and more, it’s a skill player league,” Smart said. “But when you don’t have an opportunity to throw to those skilled players, Mac Jones, JT Daniels, those guys wouldn’t be standing upright if they didn’t have a great offensive line in front of them.”

Smart has high hopes for each of the new members of the 2022 class—Micah Morris, Amarius Mims, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson.

“Micah Morris is a guy from Camden we really liked. We think he’s going to develop into a very good player. Not only that: he’s really smart. Defensive lines have gotten so smart, so you’ve got to have bright guys,” Smart said. “Amarius does a great job there, and Dylan has been wonderful for us.

“Jared was a guy we targeted a long time ago and we thought was really physical. Guards in the SEC have to be able to block 3-technques, and the NFL comes to the SEC to get 3-techniques because they’re your biggest, most physical pass rushers,” Smart said. “So the Solomon Kindley types—Deonte (Brown) at Alabama—you’ve got to have guys that can eat space, and that’s something where we think Jared does a very good job.”

Past results not a factor

When deciding to hire Jahmile Addae to be his new defensive backs coach, Smart said he didn’t take into account his past success at West Virginia. Smart said he based the hire more on scheme fit than anything else.

“I’m not really into how many starters did he lose, what was their passer rating, what were their defensive pass percentages—to be honest, that’s kind of irrelevant,” Smart said. “One, you’re dealing with different conferences, it didn’t cross over. So for us, we based the decision on the fit.”

Secondary must grow up

Smart is well aware that with a lot of pieces to the secondary leaving, the defensive backfield will be young in 2021.

“Corner is our biggest need—bigger than, say, necessarily safety,” he said. “We’re going to have to figure out if these guys (current players) can play, because we’re in big-time need at corner as we start out this season.”

Baseball: Dogs have closer

Georgia appears ready to open the season with Nolan Crisp as its closer. Crisp transferred to Georgia from Florida this offseason.

“Nolan Crisp is the guy we’ll give the ball in the eighth and ninth to close out games,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “That's his mentality, his makeup, and he’s got the experience in our league.”

