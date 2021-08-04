The Daily Recap: Where UGA is trending with key prospects
Where Georgia’s trending
Blayne Gilmer took a close look at where Georgia is trending for a number of key recruits. To date, the Bulldogs rank eighth in the nation with its 2022 class with each commit holding an average of 4.0 stars.
"Georgia is targeting several prospects who are currently committed elsewhere. The Bulldogs are banking on flipping a few players in the Class of 2022, especially at offensive line, defensive back, and edge defender,” Gilmer wrote. “As usual, Georgia is trusting its in-house evaluations of prospects. The addition of Will Muschamp as senior defensive analyst has worked well for Georgia. Muschamp has identified some under-the-radar talents like (Ja'Corey) Thomas. Muschamp is also directly involved in the recruitment of remaining high-profile targets like Kamari Wilson.
“Also, offensive coordinator Todd Monken is very involved in the recruiting of Georgia receiving targets. Jayden Gibson and Shazz Preston have both talked to UGASports about how impressed they've been with Monken's offense and use of receivers. This was definitely the case with Dillon Bell, now committed to Georgia.
“Georgia was able to get all of its top targets in for a visit at least once this summer. That has gone a long way to counter the negative recruiting against Georgia and its stockpile of talent from having three No. 1 ranked recruiting classes in the last four years.”
Updated cheat sheet
Jed May compiled an updated list of who the Bulldogs are targeting and where things stand. Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) is among the top prospects high on Georgia’s radar.
“Georgia earned an official visit from Greene on the weekend of June 12,” May wrote. “Greene also took officials to North Carolina, Oregon, and Notre Dame, along with unofficials to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Clemson, among others. In recent weeks, sources have indicated to UGASports that Georgia is in fact one of the top two schools for Greene.”
As it pertains to five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), this has gone from a two-team to a three-team race.
“The top defensive tackle in the 2022 class visited Athens June 18-20,” May wrote. “The Bulldogs are in his final four, along with North Carolina, Clemson, and North Carolina A&T. This is back to a three-horse race, with the Bulldogs, Tigers and Tar Heels battling it out for the Greensboro, North Carolina product.”
Scroggs flips
Georgia added three-star offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs (Grayson/Loganville Ga.) to its recruiting class of 2022 on Tuesday. Making it sweeter for the Bulldogs is the fact that Scroggs flipped to the Bulldogs from rival Georgia Tech.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young previewed Georgia's fall camp and the build-up to the season opener against Clemson. Donnan shared his positions of concern and which players are best primed to fill those spots. They guys also take listener questions from our YouTube page.
Baseball: Like father, like son
Cale Stricklin caught his father, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin, off guard when he decided to commit to the Bulldogs after a batting practice session at nearby North Oconee.
“I’ve always known I wanted to go to Georgia, but I kind of didn’t tell him,” Cale Stricklin said. “So, I kind of surprised him. I was taking BP, picking up some balls, and I just casually said, yeah, I’m going to come to Georgia. I think I caught him off guard.”
Being a coach’s kid in the SEC will bring a ton of pressure. Cale’s father, however, believes his son will be up for the challenge.
“I’ve been thinking about this for several years, hoping I'd have the opportunity to do this. The thing for me is, I know he’s the right kid to handle it, because when you’re the coach’s son, there’s some things that come along with that, that are not necessarily fair to him,” Scott Stricklin said. “It’s just something that comes along with it, and he can handle it. That’s the important thing for me. There will be things that happen, things that will be said. It’s natural, but I know he can handle it, and I’ve kind of prepared him for that the last few years.”
