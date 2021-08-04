The Daily Recap: Where UGA is trending with key prospects

Here is the Aug. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Where Georgia’s trending

Blayne Gilmer took a close look at where Georgia is trending for a number of key recruits. To date, the Bulldogs rank eighth in the nation with its 2022 class with each commit holding an average of 4.0 stars.

"Georgia is targeting several prospects who are currently committed elsewhere. The Bulldogs are banking on flipping a few players in the Class of 2022, especially at offensive line, defensive back, and edge defender,” Gilmer wrote. “As usual, Georgia is trusting its in-house evaluations of prospects. The addition of Will Muschamp as senior defensive analyst has worked well for Georgia. Muschamp has identified some under-the-radar talents like (Ja'Corey) Thomas. Muschamp is also directly involved in the recruitment of remaining high-profile targets like Kamari Wilson.

“Also, offensive coordinator Todd Monken is very involved in the recruiting of Georgia receiving targets. Jayden Gibson and Shazz Preston have both talked to UGASports about how impressed they've been with Monken's offense and use of receivers. This was definitely the case with Dillon Bell, now committed to Georgia.

“Georgia was able to get all of its top targets in for a visit at least once this summer. That has gone a long way to counter the negative recruiting against Georgia and its stockpile of talent from having three No. 1 ranked recruiting classes in the last four years.”

Updated cheat sheet

Jed May compiled an updated list of who the Bulldogs are targeting and where things stand. Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) is among the top prospects high on Georgia’s radar.

“Georgia earned an official visit from Greene on the weekend of June 12,” May wrote. “Greene also took officials to North Carolina, Oregon, and Notre Dame, along with unofficials to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Clemson, among others. In recent weeks, sources have indicated to UGASports that Georgia is in fact one of the top two schools for Greene.”

As it pertains to five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), this has gone from a two-team to a three-team race.

“The top defensive tackle in the 2022 class visited Athens June 18-20,” May wrote. “The Bulldogs are in his final four, along with North Carolina, Clemson, and North Carolina A&T. This is back to a three-horse race, with the Bulldogs, Tigers and Tar Heels battling it out for the Greensboro, North Carolina product.”

Scroggs flips

Georgia added three-star offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs (Grayson/Loganville Ga.) to its recruiting class of 2022 on Tuesday. Making it sweeter for the Bulldogs is the fact that Scroggs flipped to the Bulldogs from rival Georgia Tech.