Georgia flips 2022 offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs from Georgia Tech

Georgia has flipped a commitment from its in-state rival.

Griffin Scroggs, a 2022 three-star offensive lineman, announced he is now committed to Georgia. The Grayson High School lineman had previoulsy committed to the Yellow Jackets on June 21.

Scroggs visited Athens twice in June. He first came to town when the dead period ended on June 1. He then returned on June 9, the same day he received an offer from the Bulldogs.

On July 31, Scroggs visited Athens for the third time. He told UGASports the visit went "great" and "there is absolutely nothing not to like about that program at Georgia." He promptly then decommitted from Georgia Tech.

Scroggs is the first commitment from an offensive lineman in Georgia's 2022 class.