Like father, like son

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin and son Cale were wrapping up a batting practice session Monday morning, when the rising junior at North Oconee High paused to spring some news on his old man. He was going to be a Bulldog. “I’ve always known I wanted to go to Georgia, but I kind of didn’t tell him,” Cale Stricklin said. “So, I kind of surprised him. I was taking BP, picking up some balls, and I just casually said, yeah, I’m going to come to Georgia. I think I caught him off guard.” For those wondering, this is not a situation in which being the son of an SEC head coach led to the offer young Cale Stricklin accepted Monday. Quite the contrary. One of the state’s top young catchers, Cale Stricklin enjoyed a stellar sophomore campaign for the Titans, who advanced to the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs. He followed that up with an outstanding summer playing for Team Elite, ultimately choosing to stay home and become part of Georgia’s 2023 signing class despite offers from other big-time programs. “I’ve been thinking about this for several years, hoping I'd have the opportunity to do this. The thing for me is, I know he’s the right kid to handle it, because when you’re the coach’s son, there’s some things that come along with that, that are not necessarily fair to him,” Scott Stricklin said. “It’s just something that comes along with it, and he can handle it. That’s the important thing for me. There will be things that happen, things that will be said. It’s natural, but I know he can handle it, and I’ve kind of prepared him for that the last few years.”

Cale Stricklin will play baseball for his dad Scott. (Courtesy of Scott Stricklin)

Cale Stricklin joked that he’s ready for whatever challenges may lie ahead. “I’ve been around his practices for basically my whole life,” he said. “I know the way he coaches, and I think, at least, I know how to handle his coaching, and I think I’m ready for it when I get there.” The elder Stricklin admits there were some early trepidations. Although it’s not unheard of for sons to play for their fathers, it’s still a fairly rare occurrence. Cale is also a catcher as his dad was in the minor leagues, which only adds to the story. “He’s definitely helped me along the way,” Cale Stricklin said. “He’s shaped me catching-wise; almost everything he did, I do. He’s guided me down the path of catching.”

Cale Stricklin has been around the Bulldog baseball team all his life. (Courtesy of Scott Stricklin)