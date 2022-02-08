The Daily Recap: Where things stand with Justice Haynes

Here is the Feb. 8 edition of The Daily Recap

Latest with Haynes

Georgia secured a signature from Branson Robinson, the No. 1 running back in the class of 2022. It seeks to do the same with the top back in the 2023 recruiting class as well.

And as things stand, Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.), the top prospect at the position, is considering the Bulldogs among the top teams of his list. It certainly helps Georgia that his father Verron Haynes played for Georgia as well.

Adam Gorney wrote about where things stand with Haynes at the moment.

“Georgia is still considered the front-runner for the nation’s No. 1 running back, he loves the coaching staff there especially position coach Dell McGee and he’s a legacy in Athens but if there’s a dark hose in Haynes’ recruitment it would be Clemson,” Gorney wrote. “Haynes’ junior day visit went really well to Clemson recently and the speech from coach Dabo Swinney was the best he’d ever heard from a coach so the Tigers should not be forgotten here.”

Gorney wrote about a slew of other recruits also considering Georgia.

Addae expected to leave

Jahmile Addae is one and done in Athens.

After one season as Georgia’s defensive backs coach Addae will take the same position at Miami, according to CaneSports.com. While Addae had the defensive backs coaching title at Georgia, he primarily coached cornerbacks. Will Muschamp, recently named Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, coached safeties.

Who replaces Kendrick?

Derion Kendrick said Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green are two candidates he believes can replace him as a starting cornerback for the 2022 season.

“(Lassiter’s a great player, physical,” Kendrick said. “Even though he’s a little undersized right now as far as weight, he’s a great player. He can play man, he can play zone; he can tackle.”

“Both these guys know what to do,” said Kendrick.

Grading Georgia’s class

Ryan Wright broke down each recruiting class from the SEC, giving the Bulldogs an A+ grade in the process.

“The Bulldogs also stockpiled talent pushing as close as they could to the new 32-scholarship mark among signees and transfer portal additions,” Wright wrote. “The last three pieces to the class on Wednesday were three-stars, running back Andrew Paul and linebacker EJ Lightsey along with four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller. Georgia worked to keep Miller away from Ohio State, Miami, Oregon and Florida A&M.

“A class with five five-stars and 15 four-stars, any other year chances are this is the top recruiting class in the nation. From one position to the next and on both sides of the ball, UGA signed about as balanced of a class as it gets.”

Once a Dawg, always a Dawg

Former Georgia baseball pitcher Alex Wood told Dasher what it was like to watch Kelee Ringo come down with the game-sealing interception to win the national championship over Alabama.

“I screamed extremely loud. I jumped out of my seat, screamed, then I sat back down really quick. I was just thinking about what that meant, literally what just happened that, how that had just sealed the deal for us to take home the national championship for the first time in my whole life,” Wood said. “I was just really in awe. I just could not believe that they finally did it. I could not have been happier for our program.

“I’ve played for a lot of great teams, seen some great fan bases in college sports, professional sports, but it’s really just a special group when it comes to the Georgia Bulldogs and our fans. It’s just really a unique place, and I just could not have been happier for the team and everybody who is behind Georgia.”

