Addae expected to leave Bulldogs

Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae is expected to leave the Georgia football program to go coach at Miami.

Our sister site, CaneSports.com has learned that Addae is one of several candidates interviewing to join Mario Cristobal's staff. Addae is expected to get the job after the hiring process is finalized.



Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reported Miami’s interest earlier in Monday afternoon.

Named Georgia’s defensive backs coach in January of 2021, Addae came to Georgia from West Virginia, where he served in the same capacity with the Mountaineers.

At Georgia, although his title was secondary coach, Addae primarily coached Georgia’s cornerbacks after Will Muschamp took over the safeties when Smart tabbed him for an on-field position to take the place of Scott Cochran.

Last year the Bulldogs ranked second in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 190.1 yards per game. Georgia’s 16 interceptions also represented the most of any team in the league.

A native of Valrico, Fla., Addae will be returning to his home state when he goes to work for Cristobal and the Hurricanes.



More to come.