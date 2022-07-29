The Daily Recap: Where things stand with Hykeem Williams

Here is the July 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Next at receiver

Jed May broke down the targets who are likely to be next in line for Georgia at receiver. The Bulldogs have two wideouts in this year’s class with Yazeed Haynes (North Penn/Lansdale, Fla.) and Raymond Cottrell (Milton.Milton, Fla.) in the fold.

Of course, the highest-rated receiver on Georgia’s board is none other than Hykeem Williams (Stranahan/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

“Williams has been Georgia's No. 1 target at receiver for a while now,” May wrote. ‘The Bulldogs are in a tooth and nail battle with Texas A&M, with Pittsburgh still involved as well. Georgia hosted him on an official visit over the summer. The Bulldogs once held the lead for Williams, but a surge from the Aggies now has them as the slight favorite. Williams doesn't have a commitment date set, so getting him back on campus again will be vital for Georgia's chances.”

Top returning Bulldogs

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins continued their series previewing the top returning UGA players based on their 2021 Pro Football Focus grades. At No. 5 is quarterback Stetson Bennett and at No. 4 is linebacker Nolan Smith.