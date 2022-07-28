FULTON, Miss. -- Isaac Smith is one of the top uncommitted defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle. As his senior season comes into focus, Smith is seeing different programs emerge as true contenders in his recruitment.

The Magnolia State standout possesses an impressive offer sheet that includes programs from coast to coast. With his final campaign on the high school level quickly approaching, the Ole Miss legacy is focused on a handful of SEC programs.

Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt are five schools that have the attention of Smith. Arkansas and Florida are two more that are looking to get more into the mix four the four-star talent.

Smith breaks down the programs in the mix with Rivals.

*****