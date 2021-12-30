The Daily Recap: When UGA knew Brock Bowers was special

Here is the Dec. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

When Smart knew Bowers was different

For those outside of the program, it may have been a surprise to see freshman tight end Brock Bowers produce in the manner he has. For the UGA coaching staff, it caught a glimpse of this during his final year as a football recruit.

Before Bowers caught 47 catches for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year with the program, he was impressing head coach Kirby Smart by recording various workouts in his hometown of Napa, California.

“This was a guy that would put his phone up and go run up a mountain or a hill out in Napa and sprint up the hill and back down the hill and send video of it. It was like he was wired differently. During (the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic), we would challenge recruits to send us video of them working out, and he embraced that. Like he worked out every day. He competed every day. He sent video of going to throwing sessions with friends, and you knew right away this guy had some great one-step quickness. Played tailback in high school, could hand him the ball and he could do special things with it.”

Salyer steps into the spotlight

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer knows a lot of attention will be on him during Friday’s Orange Bowl against Michigan. Salyer will be tasked with blocking Michigan pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Having recovered from a recent foot injury, Salyer is ready to take on the challenge and ensure quarterback Stetson Bennett has plenty of time to throw the football.

"I'm sure they're as excited to play me as I am to play them," Salyer said. "We've got great talent, they've got great talent, and we've both played great talent all year, so best on best, we're excited for it."

Hoops: Crean takes complete blame

Following a disastrous 77-60 loss at home to Gardner-Webb, Georgia head coach Tom Crean accepted responsibility for his team’s defeat.

“I put it all on myself. I’m the coach,” Crean said. “I’ve got to do a better job all the way around. That’s my responsibility.”

Noah Baumann, who transferred to Georgia from USC, isn’t pleased with how the team has performed of late.

“I’ve been on a losing team my first two years of college basketball, and this team is nothing like that team,” Baumann said. “I’m not saying we’re losers or nothing like that. We have so much potential, so many players who can do so much more—myself included. But it’s frustrating when we’re not helping each other, we’re not feeding off each other like we should. It’s just another game where we got outplayed. Simple as that.”

