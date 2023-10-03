Here is the Oct. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

McConkey, Milton continue to progress

Receiver Ladd McConkey (back) and running back Kendall Milton (knee) both came out of Georgia’s win over Auburn without suffering any setbacks. However, head coach Kirby Smart noted there’s still a little while to go before they both can be considered fully healthy.

“I mean, we're really trying to get them in shape now. Because we feel like they're healthy. It's a matter of, OK, can they get in shape without wearing down their legs? You don't really get in shape in season. You're in shape or you're not. And those guys haven't had a chance to have the stamina in practice," Smart said. "So we try and do it in other ways, non-weight-bearing, underwater running. You do all the things you can do. But we're trying to get them healthy and to the game and maybe get them some more snaps.”

With McConkey in particular, Smart is hopeful that his star wideout will be good to go for the rest of the 2023 season.

"I just know the medical advice we got was to shut him down. We did that. He feels like he's recovered. He feels good," Smart said. "He had to progress last week to the point of full speed. It didn't bother him. So, I was pleased with that part of it. He wants to be out there. The biggest thing for him now is the conditioning level and all.”

