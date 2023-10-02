Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 4)
Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 28 through October 1.
Quay Walker
Although resulting in a 34-20 loss to Detroit—and despite committing a costly penalty on an opposing field-goal attempt—Quay Walker had another record-setting defensive performance for the Green Bay Packers. The second-year linebacker out of Georgia totaled 19 tackles (10 solo), including one for loss, against the visiting Lions on Thursday night. The 19 tackles are considered the most by a Packers player in a single game during the 2000s (after Walker set the team record earlier this season with 17 tackles vs. Atlanta). Walker currently ranks third in the NFL with 47 tackles.
James Cook
Although limited to 29 rushing yards on 12 carries (after averaging 110.5 rushing yards in the previous two games), James Cook rushed for his first touchdown of the season in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over Miami. What’s more, Cook had a nice catch and run for a 48-yard gain in the third quarter. For the season, Cook has rushed for 296 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and made 11 receptions.
D'Andre Swift
After rushing for a combined 305 yards the previous two games, D’Andre Swift had another impressive outing at running back in Philadelphia’s 34-31 overtime victory yesterday over visiting Washington. Swift led the Eagles with 56 yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown in the opening quarter. He was also third on the team with four catches for 23 yards. Currently, Swift’s 364 rushing yards this season ranks second in the NFL.
Matthew Stafford
With Matthew Stafford at quarterback, the Los Angeles Rams jumped out to a 23-0 third-quarter advantage until the Indianapolis Colts rallied to score 23 straight points and send the game into overtime. In dramatic fashion, and clearly hindered by a hip injury suffered earlier in the second half, Stafford delivered a clutch, game-winning drive resulting in a 22-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua. For the game, Stafford completed 27 of 40 passes for 319 yards in the 29-23 Rams victory. In addition, it marked the 43rd career game-winning drive for Stafford in the NFL, and his first since the 2021 season, tying Brett Favre for seventh-most in league history.
The TOP DAWG: Roquan Smith
After Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith said earlier in the week that his road-game mentality included "we're going over there to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids,” the Cleveland Browns apparently took offense and used Smith’s words as “bulletin-board material.” On Sunday, the former Georgia star backed up his bark with bite, totaling 10 tackles (6 solo), including one for loss, a quarterback hurry, and two passes defended in Baltimore’s 28-3 road win. Led by Smith, the Ravens' defense limited the Browns to 166 total yards and only 2.6 yards per play, while forcing three turnovers. Notably, after the victory, "Ro" commented on bulletin board material and playing football for the wrong reasons.
Besides our Top Dawgs, also worthy of note is Tampa Bay punter Jake Camarda, who was named on Thursday the NFC's special teams player of the month for September. Camarda was recognized after leading the NFC with seven punts inside the 20-yard line. He also had the longest punt in the NFL this season (74 yards) and led the league in 50-plus (9), 55-plus (7), 60-plus (5) and 70-plus-yard (2) punts. In a 26-9 Tampa Bay win yesterday over New Orleans, Camarda punted for times, two of which were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line, for a 47.5-yard average.
Also yesterday, former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, made his first career reception in the league. Look familiar?
The lone Monday night game tonight features the Seattle Seahawks at the New York Giants. For the Seahawks, there are currently no former Georgia players on their active roster, whereas the Giants feature three Bulldogs. For New York, Andrew Thomas starts at left tackle, Azeez Ojulari starts at defensive end, and Lawrence Cager is currently listed as the team’s third-string tight end.