Kirby Smart was asked during his press conference on Saturday’s game against Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN) what was his team’s offensive identity.

“The offensive identity is to do what it takes. That’s essentially what it always comes down to, right?” Smart said. “You’d love to have it defined that we’re just going to ball out and run it through you, but nobody really does that. I don’t know anybody who does it.”

If anybody has an identity, Smart said it’s Kentucky.

The Wildcats, with a running game led by Ray Davis and quarterback Devin Leary's passing attack, have given their team some welcomed balance. Smart said that could provide problems for his defense Saturday night.

“Kentucky did it last week (running) against Florida, but they haven’t done it every single game that way. They’ve done it in different ways. If you have one identity, I think that’s probably what they’re going to try and stop,” Smart said. “I think Kentucky’s balanced. When you look at the explosives right now in our league, they are the only team that has the exact same number of explosive runs as explosive passes. They have balance.”

As for his own team, Smart said the focus moving forward will be on what the team can best do to put the ball in the end zone as much as it can.

“Going back to us and our identity. We’ve been up and down in the red area; we’ve been really good on third down. We have a lot of things we can work on, but as far as whether it’s about the backs or not, we don’t cry over what we don’t have. You figure out what you got, then you figure out what you can do,” Smart said. “So, I’m not going to sit up here and complain with help for safety and how many backs we’ve got. That’s not what we do, complain about what we have and what we don’t.”