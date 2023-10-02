The question posed to Georgia freshman Blue Cain was an obvious one: How did he come to have such an unusual first name?

His answer actually made sense.

“My dad went to Duke, and he said if he ever had a son, he’d name him Blue,” Cain said. “I’ve got three sisters, so when I came, they named me Blue.”

Cain has plenty of game to go with an unusual first name.

Originally signed by Georgia Tech, Cain was released from his scholarship after the Yellow Jackets made its coaching change. Mike White wasted no time making his pitch.

Cain said the choice was an easy one.

“It was just the relationship with the coaching staff and the belief and love they showed in me from the very beginning,” Cain said. “I liked the culture and identity they’re building over here.”

Cain feels he brings an all-around game to the Bulldogs, somebody who not only can handle the ball and score, but contribute as a defender on the other end of the court.

As one of four freshmen signed by White and his staff, Cain intends to take advantage of whatever opportunities he happens to receive.

“My identity is just to try to be a well-rounded player, and do whatever the team needs,” Cain said. “We’ve got a lot of players like that. We just want to win, want to compete, and I like that."

Teammate RJ Melendez likes what he’s seen, not only from Cain, but from all four true freshmen on the team.

“They speak up. They’re not scared, they’re ready--physically and mentally. We’ll see the first couple of games how they play, but I feel like these four freshmen are ready to go,” Melendez said. “I’m not worried about them. Whenever their moment comes, I feel they’ll be ready for it.”