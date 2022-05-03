The Daily Recap: Updates on six prospects considering UGA

Here is the May 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Recruiting updates

Adam Gorney offered up recruiting updates on 18 prospects, with six of those having a fairly strong interest in Georgia. Among those prospects is linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson), the top-ranked player at his position in the recruiting class of 2024.

“After landing an offer from Texas A&M in recent days, the current No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class is looking to schedule a visit to College Station,” Gorney wrote. “Any idea of an early commitment to Georgia seems unlikely as the Jefferson, Ga., standout is hoping to have a core group of programs set by this time next year. The Bulldogs should absolutely be on it along with other Southeast programs and it will be interesting to see where the Aggies stand after he visits.”

Gorney also noted that class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) could see his recruitment nearing an end.

"The recruiting process could be coming to a close and a source close to Harris said a decision will most likely come after perhaps just two or three visits this summer," Gorney wrote. "Florida is considered the front-runner for the four-star cornerback from Phenix City (Ala.) Central as he’s hit it off with that staff, especially position coach Corey Raymond, but Clemson, Georgia and Alabama remain in the mix."

Rumors vs. Facts