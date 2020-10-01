UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA won while throwing 47 total passes

Here is the Oct. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pass-happy win

Anthony Dasher noted in his weekly column that Georgia threw the ball 47 times in last Saturday’s 37-10 victory over Arkansas. Considering the run-first tendencies of this program in past years, rarely has this team thrown the ball that much in a victory. Generally speaking, the Bulldogs would only pass the ball at that rate when trying to come from behind or if they’re in a close game.

For instance, last year Georgia threw the ball 52 times in a loss against South Carolina.

When was the last time Georgia threw the ball 47 times in a win?

That would be in Smart’s first season as head coach in 2016, when Georgia defeated Missouri in a wild 28-27 finish.

With Todd Monken calling the plays, with his history as an indicator, you can bet the Bulldogs will be throwing the ball more than normal this season.

Salyer’s debut at left tackle

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was pleased with Jamaree Salyer’s debut at left tackle against Arkansas. Of course, as the season continues, it’s going to get tougher as he goes against more elite-level defensive linemen.

“He’s going to get challenged more and more as the level of competition goes up,” Smart said. “We know that's one of the toughest places to play in the SEC. There’s nobody perfect over there. We lost two first-rounders on the edge, and you realize it’s a tough league to play in when it comes to that. But he's really played hard, he's conscientious about it, and he goes against really good pass-rushers every day in practice."

Georgia picks up 2023 commitment

Class of 2023 tight end recruit Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) announced that he has committed to Georgia.

"This is something I have been dreaming about," Spurlin told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. "I was born into a Georgia family. I was a Georgia fan since I could walk. I have been to somewhere around 30 games at Georgia. This has been my dream."

Spurlin also holds offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee. However, Georgia stood out over those programs, with Spurlin having visited Athens for last year’s game against Murray State.

Spurlin said he has a good relationship with tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

"Georgia started recruiting me in eighth grade after I attended the Kirby Smart camp and our relationships have grown a lot this summer," Spurlin said. "Coach Todd Hartley (tight ends) and I have been talking three or four times a week for a while now. He is an awesome guy. We (talk) more about life than we do about football. He is very personable and he cares about his players”

Mays immediately eligible

Former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays will be immediately eligible to play for Tennessee this season.

Initially Mays was going to have to sit out a season. However, on Wednesday, the SEC decided to allow numerous players who transferred within the conference and aren’t graduate students the ability to play in 2020.

Caldwell-Pope chasing Kobe

In one category, former Georgia basketball player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could make a run at a Los Angeles Lakers franchise record held by Kobe Bryant. Bryant has the Lakers’ record of having made 49 3-pointers in a single postseason run, doing so in 2010. Right now, Caldwell-Pope is seventh on the list with 32.

If Caldwell-Pope is able to make 18 3-pointers the NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat, the record will be his.

Courtesy of Dave McMahon, here’s the Lakers’ list in this category.

1. Kobe Bryant (2010) 49 3-pt FG made

2. Trevor Ariza (2009) 40

3. Kobe Bryant (2009) 37

4. Derek Fisher (2001) 35

T-5. Michael Cooper (1987) 34

T-5. Metta World Peace (2010) 34

T-7. Kobe Bryant (2008) 32

T-7. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2020) 32

