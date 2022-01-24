The Daily Recap: UGA targeting a pair of 2024 edge rushers

Here is the Jan. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia puts the heat on edge rushers

Georgia has been targeting a couple of edge rushers in the class of 2024.

Those two players are Eddrick Houston (Buford/Buford, Ga.) and Booker Pickett (Wharton/Tampa, Fla.). Houston holds 20 offers with the home-state Georgia being very much in the mix. Houston said his recruitment took off on Dec. 1, when a number of schools started extending offers.

At the next level, Houston believes he will be a productive edge rusher since that’s what he does in high school. He mentioned that head coach Kirby Smart recently visited his school.

Smart also recently stopped by Pickett’s high school to pay him a visit. Pickett’s offer officially arrived late last week. Pickett dominated this past season, recording a staggering 60 tackles and 22 sacks as an edge rusher.

While Pickett was not allowed to have direct contact with Smart during the visit to the school, he was impressed with the Georgia head coach’s entrance via helicopter.

Mizell recaps new offers

Receiver Aidan Mizell (Boone/Orlando, Fla.) said he was surprised to see a flurry of new collegiate offers come his way. Among those were Georgia and Alabama, which offered on the same day. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee was in town to extend the offer and let Mizell know how much the Bulldogs want him to join the program.

‘We aren’t limiting anyone’

Following a stellar junior season, quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman, New Orleans) is in the midst of basketball season. Wanting to focus on this sport, football recruiting is taking a backseat for the time being.

When Manning’s basketball season is over, he will take some more recruiting trips—or at least that’s what his coach Nelson Stewart said. Stewart told Sam Spiegelman that it’s possible Manning will take a trip somewhere he hasn’t been before.

“We aren’t limiting anyone,” Stewart said.

Xs and Foes

Brent Rollins took another look at Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama and found two plays that helped swing the game the Bulldogs’ way.

One play occurred in the first quarter and the other was in the third. Rollins noted just how well William Poole played this particular first-quarter play, which helped limit the Crimson Tide to only a field goal on the drive.

Jermaine Burton is transferring to Alabama